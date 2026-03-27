Influencer "Clavicular" arrested in Fort Lauderdale on battery charge as Everglades wildlife investigation unfolds

An online streamer and influencer known as Clavicular was arrested by Fort Lauderdale police on a battery charge on Friday, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The charge for Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, stems from a case out of Osceola County, just south of Orlando, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Braden Eric Peters Broward Sheriff's Office

According to police, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office requested Fort Lauderdale Police Department assistance in locating Peters, who had an active warrant for misdemeanor battery.A short time later, police said they located Peters and he was arrested.

Details on the battery charge were not immediately released.

According to reports, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is also looking into allegations that Clavicular was involved in the shooting of an alligator in the Florida Everglades.

"The FWC is aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator," the FWC said in a post on X. "FWC officers are looking into the incident and will provide additional information when available.

To report wildlife violations, call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.