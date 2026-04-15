Influencer Clavicular hospitalized in Miami after suspected overdose during livestream

Controversial influencer Clavicular was hospitalized in Miami on Tuesday night after suffering a suspected overdose during a livestream.

Few details have been released, but Miami Fire told CBS News Miami that crews were called to the corner of 9th Street and South Miami Avenue in Brickell after getting reports of a possible overdose of a 20-year-old man.

A source close to Clavicular told CBS News that he was suspected to have had an overdose.

Video from Clavicular's livestream on Tuesday night caused concern for his hundreds of thousands of followers, saying that he seemed out of it.

Then the video abruptly ended.

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, is known for the popular trend called looksmaxxing, where he tries to maximize attractiveness in extreme ways.

CBS News Miami doesn't know additional details about his suspected overdose, but he's been open about drug use in the past, including using meth to lose weight.

No additional information was released.

"Clavicular" arrested last month in Fort Lauderdale

Peters was arrested last month on a battery charge from an incident that took place in February in Osceola County, just south of Orlando.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said they conducted a battery investigation involving women at an Airbnb rented by Peters in Kissimmee on Feb. 2.

Booking photo of Braden Eric Peters, the influencer known as "Clavicular." Broward Sheriff's Office

During the investigation, the sheriff's office said they determined that the fight between the two women was instigated by Peters and posted it on social media to exploit the women.

After the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued and he was eventually arrested in Fort Lauderdale.