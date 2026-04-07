Dangerous “looksmaxxing” trend exposes North Texas teen to steroids and health risks A growing social‑media trend known as “looksmaxxing” is pushing teenage boys toward extreme body transformations, often encouraged by influencers who promote steroid use. A 16‑year‑old North Texas student shared how he turned to powerful steroids over the past ten months in pursuit of a rapid physique change, saying he felt unattractive and pressured by online expectations. Experts warn the trend is dangerous, and families are raising concerns about how easily teens are being influenced by these online personalities.