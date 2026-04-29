Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular sued by a teen streamer alleging battery and fraud worth $50,000

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in Miami-Dade court is putting the controversial world of "looksmaxxing" influencers under the microscope. An 18-year-old content creator is suing popular online creator Braden Peters, known to his followers as "Clavicular," and the allegations in the complaint are disturbing.

The complaint outlines a series of incidents beginning in 2025, with allegations that include battery and fraud.

Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, who goes by the online handle "Alorah Ziva," alleges that during a live-streamed event, Peters injected her face with Aqualyx, an FDA-unapproved fat-dissolving substance, without her consent. She claims Peters, known online as "Clavicular," suggested the mixture contained methamphetamine, and that she appeared visibly disoriented on camera.

X/@Clauvicular0

Mendoza, now 18, says she was a minor at the time of the alleged incident.

The suit also alleges nonconsensual sexual encounters at Peters' family home in Cape Cod while Mendoza was intoxicated.

Beyond the physical allegations, Mendoza claims Peters dangled the promise of a career, billing her as the "female face of looksmaxxing," only to profit from her likeness and later orchestrate a campaign to discredit her, costing her sponsorships.

The four-count complaint includes battery, fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and unauthorized use of name and likeness. Mendoza is seeking at least $50,000 in damages.

Peters, who is 20, posted on X today, framing himself as a victim of women trying to "screw him over and take his money."

This lawsuit comes amid an already turbulent stretch for Peters. He was arrested in Fort Lauderdale in March on a misdemeanor battery warrant and was hospitalized for a suspected overdose in Brickell earlier this month. The next day, Peters posted a picture of his bruised and bloody face on X, which he attributed to "my face descending from the life support mask".

CBS News Miami reached out to Peters' attorney for comment, but so far has not heard back.