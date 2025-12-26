Broadway actress Imani Smith stabbed to death in New Jersey, police say

A Broadway actress who played the role of Young Nala in "The Lion King" a decade ago has been murdered, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Imani Smith, 26, was discovered with multiple stab wounds inside her Edison, New Jersey home on Dec. 21.

She was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Smith was one of two actresses playing the role of Young Nala on Broadway between 2011 and 2012. Those who worked with her said she had a great voice and brought tremendous energy to the character.

Online tributes to Smith have been appearing, including one on Playbill.com.

Jordan Jackson-Small, 35, of Edison, is facing several charges, including first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon. Edison Police said the two knew each other and "it was not a random act of violence." His initial court appearance was postponed, Smith's family members said.

Smith's parents tell CBS News New York Jackson-Small is the father of their daughter's 3-year-old child.

"Nobody deserves to lose their life in that way, no matter who you are. Especially someone who is so young, has so much promise and has a beautiful little boy. She called, she calls him 'Bub.' Amazing parents. And she is unfortunately the second Young Nala we've lost, both under very different circumstances," Jessica Arnold, a child guardian at "The Lion King," said.

Smith's mother also worked on "The Lion King" in the hair and wig department, as well as on other Broadway and television shows.