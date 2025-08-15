Humid and hot end to South Florida work week, a few shower possible

South Florida will end the work week with a hot and humid Friday. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s and feels-like temperatures will hover in the low 100s.

The chance of rain is low but a few isolated showers will be possible.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Florida Keys waters.

The weekend forecast NEXT Weather

Weekend looking great, scattered showers possible

Over the weekend a tropical wave will move across the Florida straits and could inject a bit more moisture across South Florida. Although it will not be a washout, there will be the potential for scattered showers and a few storms on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain near average with the low 80s in the morning and highs soaring to the low 90s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. When the humidity is factored in, it will feel like the triple-digits. The National Weather Service may issue heat advisories if heat indices reach 105 degrees,or higher, for two hours or more.

There will be a pleasant east breeze of 5 mph to 10 mph.

Early next week there is a 30% chance of rain. Spotty showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday. The chance of rain rises late next week. Highs will stay seasonably hot in the low 90s.