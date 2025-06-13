Hot and hazy weekend ahead for South Florida

South Florida is in for a hazy and hot weekend.

Friday morning got off to a warm and muggy start with temperatures mostly in the low 80s. While Miami-Dade and Broward were mostly dry, a few showers moved across parts of the Florida Keys.

Friday afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, but it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the humidity. The chance of rain is low, only about 20%.

Saharan dust impact air quality NEXT Weather

A plume of Saharan dust is not only leading to lower rain chances across South Florida, it's also impacting air quality. Currently the air quality is moderate for most of South Florida. Those with respiratory conditions, or are unusually sensitive to particle pollution, should consider reducing their time and activity level while outdoors. The dust will also lead to hazy skies at times.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts for boaters over the Atlantic waters but small craft should exercise caution over the Keys waters.

Father's Day forecast NEXT Weather

Over the weekend, the chance of rain remains low, at about 20%, with a few showers possible on Saturday and Sunday. The southeast breeze will steer most of the activity towards the interior and west coast. Lows will remain in the low 80s. Highs will be seasonable in the low 90s.

On Sunday, Father's Day, it will be mostly dry with hazy sunshine and afternoon highs near 90 degrees.

The drier air and Saharan dust sticks around through early next week and the chance of rain is only 10% Monday through Wednesday.