Hot and breezy across South Florida, isolated showers possible

MIAMI - It will be hot and breezy across South Florida on Wednesday. Drier air has moved in to lower the chance of rain, which means more sunshine and heat.

A few isolated showers will be possible on the breeze but it will be quieter on Wednesday compared to the last few days.

The day started out warm and humid with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. It felt like the 90s. Highs will soar to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the triple digits when you factor in the humidity.

Miami-Dade and Broward are under a heat advisory through 7 p.m. due to heat index values of 105 to 107. A heat advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when a heat index of 105 degrees or higher is expected for at least two hours in Miami-Dade. An advisory is issued for Broward when a heat index of 107 degrees is expected for at least two hours.

People are urged to stay hydrated and in the shade, or air-conditioning, during the hottest part of the day in the afternoon.

A thin layer of Saharan dust will lead to hazy skies at times.

The breeze will build out of the east and southeast leading to hazardous beach and boating conditions through Thursday. Winds will increase to 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. The National Weather Service warns there is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and beachgoers should avoid swimming. Small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic and Keys waters as the wind increases. There is a moderate chop on the bays for the Atlantic waters and it will turn choppy nearshore for the Keys waters.

A look ahead. NEXT Weather

Thursday will remain breezy and hot with highs in the low 90s, and it will feel like the 100s. The chance of rain will stay low due to drier air in place along with some Saharan dust. Only a few showers will be possible.

The chance of rain will gradually increase late week into the weekend. Spotty storms will be possible Friday and passing storms will be possible Saturday. The chance of wet weather will be even higher from Sunday into Monday. A thicker plume of Saharan dust moves in this weekend which may help to suppress any widespread storm development. The weekend is not looking like a washout but there will likely be more rain.