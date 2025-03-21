Homeless mom finds shelter, hope in Miami-Dade

CBS News Miami catches up with new mom who was working 2 jobs and homeless

CBS News Miami catches up with new mom who was working 2 jobs and homeless

CBS News Miami catches up with new mom who was working 2 jobs and homeless

Just months ago, Adanay Galvez was pregnant and living in her car. Now, she is celebrating the birth of her daughter, Elianys Fernandez, in the safety of a home, at least for now.

Galvez, 23, is one of several women receiving temporary shelter through a Miami-Dade program for homeless pregnant women.

The program allows them to stay in housing until their babies reach three months old, giving them time to seek stability.

A helping hand in time of need

CBS Miami first highlighted Galvez's story in October, when she was among 50,000 applicants for affordable housing in Miami-Dade County.

She didn't secure a spot, but with the help of CBS Miami, Miami-Dade Housing and the nonprofit Hermanos de la Calle, she found a temporary home through the program.

Since moving in, she has received additional support, including a baby stroller delivered by CBS Miami's Ivan Taylor and Neighbors 4 Neighbors.

"Thank you very much, I appreciate it a lot," Galvez said. "It was the one thing I needed the most for the baby."

Preparing for the future

Galvez is already looking ahead, knowing her housing is only guaranteed for a few more months.

"Hermanos de la Calle helps us look for rent somewhere else and also helps to apply for free daycare," she said.

The program aims to help new mothers transition back into the workforce while ensuring they have resources to care for their children.

Despite the uncertainty of what comes next, Galvez remains grateful.

"I want to thank CBS Miami and Neighbors 4 Neighbors because that [the stroller] was the only thing I was missing, honestly," she said.