Pregnant Miami-Dade woman with 2 jobs no longer living in her car

Pregnant woman no longer living in her car in Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A pregnant 20-year-woman working two jobs is no longer living in her car.

In October, CBS News Miami told Adanay Galvez's futile ordeal of trying to find housing before her baby is born in February. She was one of thousands applying for public housing n Miami-Dade County.

She was turned down for one program.

But Galvez has qualified for another program offered by Miami-Dade County that is for pregnant homeless women.

"For me, it's home," she said at her residence.

Just before Thanksgiving, her "home" was her car.

Galvez said she was living in her car "basically since I found out I was pregnant."

She was applying for public housing while working two jobs, one for Uber and another at a store.

Last week Galvez found a home for women like her: pregnant and homeless.

She showed off her home to CBS News Miami.

"This is the kitchen, where we now make meals together and we sit at that table, right here to eat all of us together… lunch, dinner," she said.

The house has a living room and a bedroom she shares with another mother to be who has been living on the streets.

"We welcome pregnant mothers who are in need of help," Malena Legarre with Hermanos de la Calle said. "They can live here, all during her pregnancy and when the baby is born up to three months."

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Casa said while one program may not be available for a resident in the county, alternatives exist.

"We actually have special departments that do nothing but navigate housing," she said. "We have an office of housing advocacy and we're helping thousands of people who call with housing programs but Adanay did not know about that program."

De la Calle said Homeless Trust let her "know about this lady who is living in her car."

For her, the situation is only a memory.

"Imagine, you don't know where you park, you don't know where you're at risk," she said. "Here you're safe."

And she is grateful that her baby will be born under a roof.

"Thanks to CBS News and your interview, it got me here," she told CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor. "You helped me since the day you met me. And I know every time I called you, even on your days off, you answered and Hermanos de la Calle because when I came here automatically, they accepted me!"