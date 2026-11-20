Families in Hollywood's Playland Estates neighborhood are facing extensive damage to their homes after this week's flooding, with sewage-contaminated water raising health concerns as residents begin the costly cleanup process.

Elected officials toured the devastated neighborhood, where residents have been forced to tear out waterlogged drywall, discard furniture and assess the damage left behind.

Brayan Osorio, president of the Playland Estates Civic Association, described the frightening moment he and his family escaped their flooded home through a window after rising water prevented them from opening the doors.

"We actually came out from the window and we couldn't open the doors. The doors were shut closed from all the water," Osorio said.

Osorio quickly began removing wet drywall from his home to prevent further mold growth. He said the floodwater was particularly concerning because of possible sewage contamination.

"Most of the water that we were seeing was, you know, like that brackish water, like dirty water from the septic tanks and all that stuff," he said.

Lawmakers tour devastated Hollywood neighborhood

Osorio led elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, through the neighborhood to show them the extent of the destruction.

"It looks like bombs went off in each of these homes where their furniture is scattered, the walls are chopped up, falling apart," Wasserman Schultz said.

For many families, the financial burden of rebuilding could be significant.

"A lot of people don't have flood insurance," Osorio told the congresswoman.

Resident Mohammad Aziz was among those dealing with the aftermath, with a large pile of waterlogged belongings sitting outside his home after floodwaters rushed inside.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy urged residents to document their losses and report the damage, explaining that the information is crucial to helping the area qualify for state and federal assistance.

"It's very important for folks to take photos of the damages, and even we have piles of furnishings here that they've lost," Levy said.

Sewage-contaminated floodwater raises health concerns

Beyond the property damage, health experts are warning residents about the dangers of coming into contact with contaminated floodwater.

Because Playland Estates relies on septic systems, backups have caused sewage to mix with floodwater in parts of the neighborhood.

That water can contain bacteria, viruses, fecal material and chemicals that may cause infections or skin irritation.

Dr. Jacob Herschel of Memorial Regional Hospital said anyone who comes into contact with potentially contaminated water should clean the affected skin as quickly as possible.

"The most important thing would just be to wash that area really well. Soap, water, you know, to make sure that you get whatever material may have been in the water off of your skin as soon as possible," Herschel said.

Historic Torah survives flooding at Hollywood synagogue

The destruction extended beyond residential neighborhoods.

At Temple Sinai in Hollywood Hills, lawmakers surveyed extensive damage after part of the synagogue's roof collapsed.

Despite the destruction, Rabbi Gideon Goldenholtz said there was one remarkable piece of good news: A Torah that survived the Holocaust was untouched by the flooding.

"It was totally untouched. Not a drop of water, not a scratch, and nothing," Goldenholtz said.

He added that other Torah scrolls inside the synagogue also survived.

"And I thought this with all this destruction in there, none of them were destroyed," he said.

For residents across Hollywood, the focus now turns to cleaning up, documenting their losses and determining how they will rebuild after the flooding.