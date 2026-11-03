Debbie Wasserman Schultz wins Florida's 20th Congressional District race

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has won the race for Florida's 20th Congressional District, CBS News projects.

Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat, defeated Republican businessman Brent Andersen and independent candidate Kedner Maxime in Tuesday's general election, winning the right to represent the newly redrawn Broward district in Congress.

The victory keeps Wasserman Schultz in Congress after Republican-led redistricting substantially altered her previous district and prompted her to run in District 20. Wasserman Schultz has served in the U.S. House since 2005 and previously represented parts of South Florida in the Florida House and Senate.

Florida's newly configured 20th District includes predominantly Black communities in central and western Broward, encompassing portions of Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Tamarac, North Lauderdale, Plantation, Sunrise and Pompano Beach. The district had been represented by Black lawmakers for 34 years before the 2026 election.

Wasserman Schultz secured the Democratic nomination in August after defeating former U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, teacher Elijah Manley and community activist and rapper Luther Campbell in a crowded primary.

Her entry into the race followed a major redrawing of South Florida's congressional districts. The new map was approved by the Republican-led Florida Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May. A Leon County judge later rejected an effort to block the map from being used in the 2026 elections.

During the campaign, Wasserman Schultz emphasized her experience and seniority in Congress and said affordability would be among her priorities, pointing to the costs of housing, health care, groceries, utilities and gas.

Wasserman Schultz first won election to Congress in 2004 and was sworn in in 2005. She previously served in both chambers of the Florida Legislature.