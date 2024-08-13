Hollywood Beach restaurant targeted by arsonist for second time

HOLLYWOOD - A man has lobbed a Molotov cocktail at the iconic Broadwalk Restaurant on Hollywood Beach for a second time in less than two months.

Surveillance video shows a man in a red car throwing a potentially dangerous firebomb at the back of the restaurant, at 1400 N Surf Road, early Tuesday morning, with limited damage.

Restaurant manager Denis Almeida said he couldn't believe it happened again, but that footage shows the person who threw the Molotov cocktail appears to be the same person who also attacked the restaurant in June.

"We don't have a problem with anybody here, our neighbors, our former employees," Almeida said. "We haven't had any problems with them in the last year."

"I have no clue who it could be," he said. "It's happening to us right now and it could happen to anybody else."

The attack was similar to one on June 24 when a man in a red car was caught on camera hurling a Molotov cocktail at the back of the restaurant and then driving away.

Eight days earlier, a Molotov cocktail was thrown over a wall on Johnson Street by North 10th Avenue. It landed next to a home on Silverbell Street in a gated community. Homeowner Michael Hoffman said that on Ring camera video, you can hear glass shattering after the bottle was thrown and was thankful that it didn't do a lot of damage.

At the time, Hollywood police said it did not appear the two cases were connected.