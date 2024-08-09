Video shows Molotov cocktail being thrown next to Hollywood home, days before Broadwalk restaurant incident

FORT LAUDERDALE — Ring cam videos obtained exclusively by CBS News Miami show another crime in Hollywood involving a Molotov cocktail.

In this case, Michael Hoffman said the Molotov cocktail was thrown over a wall on Johnson Street by North 10th Avenue and it landed right next to his home in his gated community on Silverbell Street.

"My reaction is I am upset," he said. "I see this as a random act of violence. It is upsetting. Fortunately, it happened at 4 in the morning when no one was up. I don't know the purpose of it but being 4 in the morning I am grateful no one was hurt."

In one video, glass is heard shattering in a bottle after throwing the Molotov cocktail. Hoffman showed CBS News Miami where it happened.

"There was a burn mark and broken glass right here and only when I received video from a neighborhood did I realize there was an explosion here," he said. "It went over to this yellow line and had it not been for the tree this might have gone further."

Hoffman said he found pieces of a beer bottle at the scene. He has filed a report with Hollywood Police.

It happened on June 16. Eight days later, police said another Molotov cocktail was thrown at the back of a Broadwalk restaurant two and a half miles away from where Hoffman lives.

Hollywood Police have released a Broward Crime Stoppers flyer, saying there is a $5,000 reward in the case.

The owners of the Broadwalk restaurant said they did not recognize that suspect and did not know why he committed the crime. The flyer shows a photo of the man and his red car.

The video shows him hurling a Molotov cocktail and the restaurant and then driving away. There was limited damage at the restaurant.

Hollywood Police told CBS News Miami that it does not appear that the two cases are connected and there are no new developments in that case.

"The fact that two Molotov cocktails were thrown in two weeks is disturbing. I would like for people to know that they can't do this without consequences," Hoffman said. "It is a big deal. Report this to the police. Report this to the police if you know anything."

CBS News Miami also reached out to Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy and a spokeswoman told us that as a matter of standard procedure, he would not be commenting on camera while there is an ongoing police investigation.

The spokeswoman said that the mayor encourages people to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) if they can help police solve these cases.