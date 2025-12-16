Watch CBS News
SWAT standoff underway after armed suspect barricades inside hotel, Plantation police say

By
Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown,
Anna McAllister
Reporter
CBS Miami

A standoff is underway after a suspect barricaded themself inside a hotel in Plantation, according to authorities.

The Plantation Police Department said at about 7 p.m., officers, along with a SWAT Team and BSO deputies, responded to the Holiday Inn in the 1700 block of N. University Drive after the suspect, who's armed and has several active felony warrants, barricaded himself inside.

Hotel guests stood outside the hotel after they say they were unable to go back inside as the investigation was ongoing.

At this time, it's unclear how the incident began, and the suspect's name has not been released.

Police are asking residents to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story; we'll update as more information becomes available. 

