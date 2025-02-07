Watch CBS News
Hialeah teen pleads guilty to charges in crash that killed three women

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Hialeah teen has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, and other charges, in connection to a crash last April in which three women were killed.  

Maykoll Santiesteban, who was charged as an adult, was 15 years old when he took his parents' car for a joy ride. According to police, he was going 83 miles an hour in a 30-mile-per hour zone at the time of the crash in the 400 block of SE 5 Street in Hialeah.

Santiesteban, who did not have a driver's license, is facing six charges.

Under state law, he was facing 65 years in state prison. On Friday, the judge said he would have to serve a minimum of 28 years in state prison. His attorneys are now seeking less time in a juvenile lock up.

Santiesteban, who is now 16, will be sentenced on March 26.

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

