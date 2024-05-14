Teen, 15, charged as adult in deaths of 2 women after Hialeah joy ride ends in crash

MIAMI - A 15-year-old boy has officially been charged as an adult after taking his parents' car for a joy ride, and being involved in a crash that killed two women and critically injured another.

Maykoll Santiesteban was taken into custody in court Tuesday wearing a Spider-Man t-shirt and sweatpants.

He will be taken to Miami-Dade County jail and is now facing 6 charges as an adult.

Santiesteban walked into a courtroom today with his family but did not end up leaving with them.

A judge wouldn't allow our cameras to record his face.

"You will be transported from the Miami-Dade Juvenile Detention Center to Miami-Dade County Jail, where you'll have a first appearance," said Judge Orlando Prescott.

The teen is being charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and three counts of driving while license is suspended, causing death or serious bodily injury.

"If he could press the rewind button and this not occur, my client would give anything for that not to happen," said Omar Lopez, Santiesteban's attorney.

Santiesteban's attorney is talking about the joyride that the minor took in a family member's car with two other teens.

A ride that would change the lives of several families.

According to police, Santiesteban was going 83 miles an hour in a 30-mile-per-hour speed zone.

He crashed into a car causing it to fly into a fence, two women died in that car another is critically hurt.

"The family wishes the family of the deceased and her aunt to know they're very, very sorry for what occurred and they offer their deepest condolences," said Lopez.

Santiesteban has been on house arrest at his home in Hialeah up until Tuesday.

His attorney says he expects the State Attorney's Office to request no bond at the teen's first appearance Wednesday.