Heavy storms, possible flooding to impact South Florida. See NEXT Weather timeline.

NEXT Weather team tracks afternoon storms in South Florida. See timeline.

The NEXT Weather team is tracking a rainy and stormy weekend across south Florida. Heavy storms will move through both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties on Saturday.

The storms will pop-up in the early afternoon and stretch through the early evening hours.

The storms have triggered a Level 1 (Marginal) Flash Flooding Advisory for all of southeastern Florida through Sunday night.

The rainy pattern is not isolated to just the weekend.

We'll see similar rainy and stormy days all next week.

The National Hurricane Center has downgraded the possibility of future formation for a Tropical Wave in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Invest now has just a 30% chance of future development due to less than favorable atmospheric conditions.