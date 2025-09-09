Heavy downpours flood streets, parking lots in Miami-Dade

Heavy rain left streets and parking lots flooded in parts of South Florida on Tuesday, creating problems for drivers trying to make their way home during rush hour.

In Doral and the surrounding area, water pooled on streets and clogged parking lots. In the Fontainebleau area, some parking lots flooded, reaching the front step of one building's leasing office.

CBS News Miami's cameras captured cars, trucks and even a school bus attempting to make their way through waterlogged areas, with some parts of a lot measuring about 6 inches deep.

Drivers navigated cautiously while some residents waded through the water to reach their homes and vehicles.

Residents recall repeated flooding

Gabriel Velazquez, a resident who has lived in the area for 20 years, told CBS News Miami that flooding has long been a recurring problem when heavy rain moves in.

"Yesterday I had to put on boots and the water got above my ankles — last time it got heavily flooded, it got up to my knees," Velazquez said.

"I drive an electric car and I'm heavily concerned about my car. Fortunately enough, it wasn't this bad this time where the water didn't get to the crease of the car where the door opens up so it is fine, but it's something to worry about every time it rains like this."

Other residents told CBS News Miami there have been times when flooding reached building hallways and first-floor homes.