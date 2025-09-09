Watch CBS News
Local News

Heavy rain brings temporary flooding concerns to Broward County

By
Ted Scouten
Reporter
Multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist Ted Scouten has been the familiar face at the scene of international stories that have affected South Florida since 1998.
Read Full Bio
Ted Scouten

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Heavy rain fell in brief periods across Broward County on Tuesday, leaving drivers to carefully navigate slick roads but causing no major flooding.

Many residents in Hollywood said they were grateful conditions did not reach the level of Monday, when some streets became impassable.

Hollywood roads flooded Monday

In West Hollywood at Johnson Street and 46th Avenue, flooding coincided with school dismissal, creating challenges for parents picking up their children.

"I needed a boat. It was a typical Florida torrential downpour; somebody dropped buckets. It was pretty precarious getting home," said Jennifer Gerber, who waited in the parent pick-up line at Nativity School in Hollywood.

The rainfall left standing water across several areas, prompting Hollywood Police to issue an advisory that three locations were impassable.

"The water just gets really high. I don't know what it is with the drainage, but the water gets pretty high and it's just scary because you don't want to stall," Gerber said.

Parts of Hollywood have seen up to 4 inches of rain in recent days.

Riverland neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale hit

On Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, heavy rain created driving difficulties in the Riverland neighborhood.

"It rained real hard, it came down for a long time," said Roy Maricle. He uses a wheelchair and said flooding can leave him stuck indoors.

"I don't go outside. If the chair gets wet it won't move, it's shut off," he said.

Drainage projects underway

Fort Lauderdale has projects underway and on the books to improve storm drains. Hollywood is also working on infrastructure designed to ease recurring flooding.

Residents across both cities say they hope those projects will soon put an end to the frustration of navigating deep water after storms.

Ted Scouten

Multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist Ted Scouten has been the familiar face at the scene of international stories that have affected South Florida since 1998.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue