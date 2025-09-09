Heavy rain brings temporary flooding concerns to Broward County

Heavy rain fell in brief periods across Broward County on Tuesday, leaving drivers to carefully navigate slick roads but causing no major flooding.

Many residents in Hollywood said they were grateful conditions did not reach the level of Monday, when some streets became impassable.

Hollywood roads flooded Monday

In West Hollywood at Johnson Street and 46th Avenue, flooding coincided with school dismissal, creating challenges for parents picking up their children.

"I needed a boat. It was a typical Florida torrential downpour; somebody dropped buckets. It was pretty precarious getting home," said Jennifer Gerber, who waited in the parent pick-up line at Nativity School in Hollywood.

The rainfall left standing water across several areas, prompting Hollywood Police to issue an advisory that three locations were impassable.

"The water just gets really high. I don't know what it is with the drainage, but the water gets pretty high and it's just scary because you don't want to stall," Gerber said.

Parts of Hollywood have seen up to 4 inches of rain in recent days.

Riverland neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale hit

On Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, heavy rain created driving difficulties in the Riverland neighborhood.

"It rained real hard, it came down for a long time," said Roy Maricle. He uses a wheelchair and said flooding can leave him stuck indoors.

"I don't go outside. If the chair gets wet it won't move, it's shut off," he said.

Drainage projects underway

Fort Lauderdale has projects underway and on the books to improve storm drains. Hollywood is also working on infrastructure designed to ease recurring flooding.

Residents across both cities say they hope those projects will soon put an end to the frustration of navigating deep water after storms.