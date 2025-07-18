Heat advisory issued for South Florida, "feels like" temps expected to soar into triple digits

Heat advisory issued for South Florida, it's the first one of the year

Heat advisory issued for South Florida, it's the first one of the year

Heat advisory issued for South Florida, it's the first one of the year

With "feels like" temperatures expected to be in the triple digits on Friday, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for South Florida.

It is the first one of the season.

The National Weather Service issues a heat advisory when the heat index, which combines temperatures and the humidity, is expected to reach 105 degrees or higher and last for at least two hours. A heat warning requires even more extreme conditions.

Friday's heat index values will hover around 105 degrees for Broward and Miami-Dade counties, but "feels like" temperatures could climb to as high as 111 degrees in parts of Southwest Florida. While the Florida Keys are not officially under a heat advisory, temperatures will still feel like they are in between 100 degrees to 106 degrees.

The heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Unseasonably strong high pressure is responsible for bringing hotter and drier conditions to South Florida on Friday and it will last through the weekend. With drier air in place, the chance of rain will stay low on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It will be sizzling on Friday with highs soaring to the low 90s.

Residents in South Florida are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and heat illness.

Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water, stay in the shade or AC during the afternoon hours or take frequent breaks if you need to be outside over the next few days.

and contributed to this report.