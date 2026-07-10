Temporary Protected Status for Haitians set to expire Friday leaving many in South Florida worried about what's next

Friday marks the end of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Syrians, meaning that after today they will no longer be able to legally work in the United States.

Thousands of Haitians have been living and working in South Florida and are now left wondering what's next.

Many people told CBS News Miami that going back to Haiti where the danger persists is not an option.

TPS was first granted for Haitians in 2010, the same year a major earthquake hit the country.

According to the Florida Immigrant Coalition, about 158,000 Haitians in Florida are protected by TPS, with about 113,000 working in the healthcare field.

Many others work in the hospitality industry, like hotels and airports, and that's why a rally is expected to be held at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday.

Across the U.S., roughly 63,000 Haitian TPS holders hold mortgages, and many others have financed vehicles.

And for many Haitians in South Florida, not knowing what's next is terrifying.

Lilly, who says five members of her family are also in the United States under TPS, described the persistent anxiety surrounding the impending change.

"The idea that I can just wake up with banging on my door at 3 a.m. or getting stopped by the police… I've had nightmares over nightmares about that," she said. "I don't know what I would do, but I do know that it will be scary and the fear terrifies me."

Lilly said returning to Haiti is not an option due to the country's ongoing security crisis.

The U.S. Department of State currently lists Haiti under a Level 4 travel advisory – the highest designation– placing it alongside countries such as Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, and North Korea.

At a rally in Miami's Little Haiti on Thursday, Haitians were being encouraged to get their legal affairs in order, and to start speaking with estate and family attorneys if they haven't already.

The Trump Administration has already ended TPS for about 1 million people from 13 countries, including 650,000 people from Venezuela.