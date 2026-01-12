16 years after Haiti's deadly earthquake, Little Haiti vigil spotlights looming end of TPS

Sixteen years ago today, on Jan. 12, 2010, a powerful earthquake devastated Haiti. The Haitian government estimated more than 316,000 people were killed or missing.

In the aftermath, the U.S. granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Haitians already in the country; that protection now has an expiration date of Feb 3rd.

Federal notices and USCIS guidance show Haiti's TPS designation is set to terminate at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2026, leaving an estimated 350,000 Haitian TPS holders uncertain about their future in the United States.

A speaker addresses the crowd during a Haitian Flag Raising Ceremony. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

One South Florida woman, who asked that we call her "Lyn" because of her legal situation, says she's been in the U.S. since kindergarten. Now in her late 20s, she works in tech, built a life here, and says she's terrified of being forced back.

"I am hoping and praying. I want to stay here. I cannot imagine my life in Haiti," Lyn said.

She says people often ask why she didn't do something about her situation sooner but argues the system doesn't offer many real pathways for TPS holders. "There are no options. TPS is created to be temporary," she said.

Lyn says her family's home in Haiti is in Port-au-Prince and with ongoing violence, she believes returning would mean going back to danger and instability.

Miami immigration attorney Patricia Elize says she's hearing from many Haitians in the same position. She recommends securing valid documentation form your country of origins embassy. "If you want to function, have a valid ID. You're not bound to only staying in Haiti," Elize said some people are exploring visas to other countries.

A federal judge is weighing a challenge connected to the end of Haiti's TPS protections. At the same time, the Department of Homeland Security has been promoting voluntary departure through the CBP Home mobile app.