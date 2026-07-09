Rally held as South Florida Haitians on TPS brace for end of protections amid Supreme Court ruling

More than a hundred people gathered in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood Wednesday evening to rally in support of Haitian immigrants, just hours before Temporary Protected Status (TPS) protections are set to expire.

The expiration, scheduled for Friday night, threatens to strip Haitian recipients of their authorization to work in the United States. Many also face the loss of privileges tied to their immigration status, including driver's licenses.

Earlier Wednesday, CBS News Miami spoke with a community organizer identified only as "Lilly," who asked that her identity be concealed due to fears of potential immigration consequences.

"I am not prepared to leave," Lilly said. "I have built a very beautiful life for myself here in the United States, working."

Lilly, who has lived in Miami for seven years, arrived on a student visa and holds a business degree from Miami-Dade College. She expressed deep uncertainty about her future once her work authorization expires.

"I don't know," she said when asked about her plans. "I am very much afraid of what it is that is going to happen to me."

According to the Florida Immigrant Coalition, approximately 158,000 Haitians in Florida are protected by TPS, with about 113,000 working in the health care field. Nationwide, roughly 63,000 Haitian TPS holders hold mortgages, and many others have financed vehicles.

Lilly, who says five members of her family are also in the United States under TPS, described the persistent anxiety surrounding the impending change.

"The idea that I can just wake up with banging on my door at 3 a.m. or getting stopped by the police… I've had nightmares over nightmares about that," she said. "I don't know what I would do, but I do know that it will be scary and the fear terrifies me."

Lilly said returning to Haiti is not an option due to the country's ongoing security crisis. The U.S. State Department currently lists Haiti under a Level 4 travel advisory—the highest designation—placing it alongside countries such as Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, and North Korea.

At Wednesday's rally, community leaders urged Haitian families to organize their legal affairs and consult with immigration, estate, and family law attorneys to prepare for the loss of protected status.