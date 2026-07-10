What Haitians in South Florida need to do right now as TPS ends Friday Friday marks the end of Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Syrians, leaving many people confused and scared about what to do next. President of the Haitian Lawyers Association Emmanuela Telfort and Executive Director of Sant La Thamara Labrousse joined CBS News Miami to break down what the end of TPS means and what Haitians living in South Florida need to do now to try and protect themselves and their estate.