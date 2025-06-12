Gusty breeze, Saharan dust help keep rain chance low for South Florida's metro areas

A gusty southeast breeze will push showers through the east coast metro areas and the Florida Keys on Thursday morning before storms develop over the interior in the afternoon.

Winds will be near 20 mph out of the southeast with higher gusts this afternoon. A breeze from that direction this strong will not allow inland showers and storms to work back across the area later in the afternoon. It will be mainly dry in the evening.

Temperatures will remain warm, a degree or two shy of 90 for the rest of this week and the weekend. Even though Saharan dust returns to the South Florida skies over the weekend, the strong ocean breeze will keep temperatures seasonably warm. The dust will lower the chance of rain slightly on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A few showers work through the area in the morning before heavier showers and storms develop inland each day.

Early next week the chance of rain remains low, but with a lighter breeze and less rain, high temperatures will be at or just above 90 degrees each day. A few showers may briefly cool things down in the morning before afternoon storms develop over the interior.

Tropics remain quiet with nothing expected to develop over the next 7 days.