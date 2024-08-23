Gov. Tim Walz's St. Paul neighbors welcome his post-VP nomination return, and beefed-up security presence

As Governor Walz returns to his home state, new security details can be seen around the neighborhood As Governor Walz returns to his home state, new security details can be seen around the neighborhood 02:00

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz returned on Friday to the Land of 10,000 Lakes after accepting his Democratic vice presidential nomination.

A lot has changed since he joined the ticket with Vice President Kamala Harris — most noticeably his enhanced security detail.

On Dayton Avenue and Mississippi River Boulevard in St. Paul, it's typical to see bikes fly by and furry friends strolling the sidewalks. It's a neighborhood that is quiet and tucked away.

WCCO filmed his motorcade on Friday pulling into Eastcliff, the residence temporarily housing his family while the Governor's Mansion is being renovated. But this time, Minnesota State Patrol troopers were joined by U.S. Secret Service and Homeland Security agents.

WCCO

"I walked by and I saw a vanload of what I call 'West Wing-type people' (laughs) pour out of the van," said neighbor Sally Nankivell.

Many said their neighborhood has always been safe, and now it's even safer. St. Paul police and the Secret Service closed the block and sidewalks surrounding Eastcliff and installed concrete and metal barriers. Signs are also posted to remind people the barricaded area is under Secret Service surveillance.

These major upgrades didn't come as a surprise for neighbors like Nankivell. She said the governor's office sent emails alerting them of the coming closures, and thanking them in advance for their cooperation.

"It has been remarkably unobtrusive despite some pretty significant changes," Nankivell said.

Max Richter also said he isn't bothered by the increased security detail given Walz's newfound fame.

"My first concern again was for the governor's and his family's safety," Richter said.