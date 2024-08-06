Walz supporters rally at his St. Paul home after he's tapped as Harris' VP

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Tuesday she's selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Walz's current residence, St. Paul's Eastcliff mansion, was a hotbed of activity on Tuesday morning, with dozens of people gathering outside to catch a glimpse of the governor before he left for a rally with Harris in Philadelphia.

Supporters who WCCO spoke with said they're enthusiastic about being part of history.

"He's real. I mean, people want somebody that is real. They want authenticity," said St. Paul resident Katie Sterns. "He is an incredibly charming person. He's down to earth, he's relatable."

"From what I can see, he's a stabilizing force," Darryl Maslar said. "He's quick on his feet. I've seen him in a couple of interviews recently and just really excited about the prospects."

Harris and Walz will campaign in all seven battleground states in the coming days, beginning with an appearance in Philadelphia on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. CST.

Recent polls show how close the race between Harris and former President Donald Trump will be. In battleground states, votes are split 50-50. Nationally, Harris has a 1 percentage point lead on Trump.

Walz and his family have been living at Eastcliff while the Governor's Residence, located three miles east, undergoes a $6 million renovation.

Eastcliff, situated across from the Mississippi River, has been the official residence of University of Minnesota presidents since 1961. It had been vacant since Joan Gabel left the U to become chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh.

Walz's office says the decision to rent the residence is estimated to save the state about $250,000.