Girl grazed by stray bullet as she was sleeping, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says

An investigation is underway after a girl was grazed by a stray bullet early Wednesday as she was sleeping, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

At about 3:15 a.m., deputies responded to the incident in the area of NW 69 Avenue and NW 173 Drive.

When they arrived, deputies learned the juvenile girl was asleep when a stray bullet grazed her around her lower extremities, according to the news release.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and treated her at the scene.

The sheriff's office said no suspect information is available at this time. The MDSO Northwest General Investigations Unit has taken over the case.

