3D-printed "ghost guns" raise concerns amid legal, safety debates

MIAMI - The growing use of untraceable "ghost guns," often manufactured with 3D printers, is sparking debate over safety and legality as state and federal authorities grapple with how to regulate them.

Marcelo Nader runs a 3D printer business from his garage in Kendall, creating custom designs for clients. Using the technology, he says it's possible to print virtually anything - including a firearm.

"I can take that data, put it in a computer, and create the item of what the client wants. Even a gun," Nader said.

He explained that while a full-sized, functional firearm could be made with a larger machine and stronger materials, the process requires expertise and resources.

These untraceable firearms, often called "ghost guns," are increasingly linked to crimes.

The Department of Justice reported a 1,000% rise in ghost guns recovered at crime scenes since 2017.

In Pennsylvania, police arrested Luigi Mangione, charged in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was allegedly carrying a ghost gun at the time of his arrest on weapons charges.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro emphasized the dangers of such weapons. "I have no tolerance, nor should anyone, for one man using an illegal ghost gun," Shapiro said during a news conference.

Retired Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina highlighted the challenges these weapons pose for law enforcement.

"It is difficult to trace. You don't need to give any information when you buy them," Colina said.

Colina explained that 3D-printed guns can be built at home using kits purchased anonymously online.

State lawmakers attempted to pass legislation banning home manufacturing of firearms in 2022, but the bill failed.

"The laws that are created to protect people from dangerous folk don't come into play here. Because you're buying this weapon anonymously. You don't have to provide a name; you just have to provide payment," Colina added.

Nader clarified that he does not build guns at his shop, noting that the expense and effort often outweigh the benefits.

"If you're gonna spend all that money just to make a gun, you're better off just buying one," Nader said.

As the debate continues, the legality of ghost guns could soon face further scrutiny.

The Supreme Court is reviewing a case that could establish new regulations for these weapons.