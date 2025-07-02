Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Miami and Broward. Here are some of the top spots.

The Fourth of July is a celebration of our nation's birthday. So, what better way to honor America than with woosh-bang-boom! Yes, fireworks, it's a holiday tradition.

Here is where you can enjoy the fireworks in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Fourth of July fireworks in Miami-Dade

Coral Gables

The Biltmore Hotel: The free celebration features a special concert presentation and a spectacular fireworks show on the grounds at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a pre-show concert by the Greater Miami Symphonic Woodwind Quintet. A concert by the Greater Miami Symphonic Band starts at 7 p.m. At 9 p.m. the famous fireworks show will light up the sky.

Limited free parking will be available beginning at 5 p.m. at Municipal Garage 4 (345 Andalusia Ave) and Municipal Garage 2 (220 Aragon Ave). Trolley shuttle pickups and returns will be from Coral Gables City Hall. The last shuttle pickup from City Hall to the event is 8:15 p.m.

Doral

Independence Day Celebration: There will be a fireworks display at 9 p.m. at Doral Central Park, at 3005 NW 92 Avenue. Free off-site parking with trolley services will be available.

Hialeah

Milander Park: In the heart of Hialeah, the city will host their celebration at Milander Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It features live music, food trucks, and a 30 minute fireworks-laser show.

Homestead

July 4th Drive-In Celebration at Homestead-Miami Speedway: The City of Homestead proudly presents "Race to the 4th," an annual event filled with live music, entertainment, delicious food, a Kid Zone and a grand fireworks finale. This star-spangled celebration takes place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Homestead Miami Speedway, at 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd. The fireworks begin at 9 a.m.

City of Miami

Bayfront Park: "Bayfront Park 4th of July Festival: Centennial Celebration", will include live entertainment, food, drinks, and a fireworks display. The festival commemorates the park's 100th anniversary. Live entertainment will include performances by Orlando Mendez the U.S. Navy Band and Higher Ground.

Fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9 p.m. Bayfront Park is at 301 Biscayne Blvd.

Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks at Tropical Park: Bring family and friends for an afternoon and evening of Fourth of July festivities, culminating with fireworks. The event, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., features live music, food trucks, a Family Fun Zone and, as the sun sets, a dazzling fireworks show that will light up the night sky.

Tropical Park is located at 7900 SW 40 Street. Parking is limited, so plan to arrive early, and consider carpooling or using a ride-share service.

Miami Beach

Miami Beach: The Ocean Drive Association will host its dazzling Independence Day Fireworks & Patriotic Concert on Ocean Drive and 12 Street. The evening kicks off with an orchestra performance by the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival at 8:30 p.m. The South Beach fireworks display will also begin at 9 p.m.

Expect limited parking and traffic congestion, especially on 5th Street.

Fourth of July celebration in North Beach: The annual Independence Day festival and fireworks will take place at Altos Del Mar Park (76th Street and Collins Avenue). The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with family-friendly fun and games. There will also be live music and food trucks. The celebration will culminate with a choreographed drone show and fireworks display on the beachfront at 76 Street at 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their beach chairs, blankets, and picnics.

Miami Lakes

Miami Lakes Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration: The Town of Miami Lakes will host its Fourth of July event at Veterans Park (15151 NW 82nd Avenue). Admission & parking are free. This fun-filled event will feature live entertainment, food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Miami Springs

July 4th Celebration: The day will include a parade, pool party, classic car show and a fireworks show. The fireworks show will be at dusk at the Miami Springs Golf and Country Club at 650 Curtiss Parkway.

Southwest Miami-Dade

In its first year, the "Fourth on the Fairway" celebration will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the newly renovated Palmetto Golf Course. This family-friendly event is open to all and promises an evening full of community spirit, great fun, and patriotic pride - culminating in a spectacular fireworks show to light up the night sky. The golf course is at 9300 SW 152 Street, the fireworks show begins at sundown

Fourth of July fireworks in Broward

Coconut Creek

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek is doing something a little different, they are celebrating July 4th on Thursday, July 3rd. The festivities run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be food trucks, cash bars and live entertainment. The drone and fireworks show begins at 10 p.m. The casino is located at 5550 NW 40 Street in Coconut Creek.

Coral Springs

Mullins Park Fireworks: Residents are invited to celebrate Independence Day at Mullins Park starting at 5 p.m. and enjoy a Fireworks ceremony at 8:45 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Davie

Town Of Davie July 4th Celebration: The celebration for Davie residents only will be held at Bamford Sports Complex. The gates will open at 6 p.m. There will be live music by tSamantha Russell Band, kids activities, food trucks, a drone show at 9 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. To register for the event, residents must call 954-327-3941. Entry will not be granted to anyone without a ticket.

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale 4th of July Spectacular: Celebrate America's birthday at the City of Fort Lauderdale's free 4th of July Spectacular featuring headliner Vanilla Ice. The patriotic extravaganza at Las Olas Oceanside Park and on Fort Lauderdale Beach features live bands, a kids zone, beach games, contests, family activities, and a dazzling fireworks display. The day of fun kicks off at noon and the fireworks display is scheduled for 8:45 p.m.

Hollywood

Star Spangled Spectacular: The party begins on Hollywood Beach at 5 p.m. with the offshore fireworks going off at 9 p.m. This year's observance will feature live entertainment on the Hollywood Beach Theater stage outside Margaritaville Hollywood Resort beginning at 5 p.m. followed by offshore fireworks beginning at 9 p.m.

All dogs, unless a service animal, are prohibited on the Broadwalk. Dogs are welcome between the lifeguard stands at Pershing and Custer Street only.

Due to the anticipated heavy traffic, there will be no public shuttle service and access to the barrier island will be limited. The police will monitor parking and beach capacity. Once capacity is reached, drivers will be directed to seek an alternative.

Margate

The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. at the northwest corner of Margate Boulevard and State Road 7 with free

live music from the Solid Brass band, and food trucks with a variety of flavors for purchase. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Fireworks begin promptly at 9 p.m.

Miramar

City Of Miramar 4th Of July Independence Day Concert & Fireworks Display: Enjoy music, food, music, family-friendly activities and a kids zone while you await a spectacular fireworks show. The gates at Miramar Regional Park, at 16801 Miramar Parkway, open at 4:30 p.m., the fireworks go off at 8:30 p.m. No personal coolers, pets, drones, or fireworks are allowed.

Plantation:

2025 Independence Celebration: A kid zone, concert and fireworks show are held at the Central Park ball fields. The kid zone opens at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., a free concert by the Brass Evolution. Bring along a picnic dinner, lawn chairs, or blanket. Food will be available for purchase. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Pembroke Pines

Independence Day Celebration: Pembroke Pines is celebrating July 4th with rides, live musical entertainment, food trucks, a pie eating contest, and a spectacular fireworks display at the Pines Recreation Center, at 7400 Pines Blvd. Gates open at 6:00 pm. Fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Pompano Beach

City Of Pompano Beach 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza: The City of Pompano Beach's July 4th celebration takes place at the Fisher Family Pier (222 N Pompano Beach Boulevard). Drew from Y100 will host this years event and DJ Mike Cooley will kick us off at 5 p.m. followed by live music. The night will end with fireworks at approximately 9 p.m. Parking at the pier garage will be $20, cash only.

Sunrise

Sunrise July 4th: Evening activities to be held at Amerant Bank Arena, One Panther Parkway. The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. and includes a children's fun zone and an assortment of food and beverage vendors. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Parking is free.