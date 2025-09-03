Fort Lauderdale SWAT team surrounds home during criminal investigation

A Fort Lauderdale police SWAT team descended on a Fort Lauderdale home early Wednesday morning as part of a criminal investigation.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, their officers were assisting Boynton Beach police, who said this was a planned operation and it "remains an active investigation."

In surveillance video from a nearby home, a Fort Lauderdale police officer on a loudspeaker can be heard telling the occupants of the home, at 2641 NW 16 Court, that they were serving a search warrant and they needed to come out with their hands up. A short time later, officers were seen approaching the home with their guns drawn.

At one point, explosives were used to open the garage door.

A woman who lives nearby said she heard a "boom" around 5 a.m. and didn't know what was going on. She said she called a neighbor and asked if she was okay.

"That's when she got up and she was like the house is surrounded. I was like what is going on, this is crazy," she said.

Another neighbor said she woke to the sound of an explosion and saw bright lights.

"There were cops everywhere, SWAT surrounding the front, the back, walking through the yard. I have a disabled mother in there, it scared everybody in the household," she said. "My neighbors are good people, so I don't know what took place.

The scene cleared around 9 a.m. Police have not said what they were searching for, of if anyone was taken into custody.