Beach Patrol raises concerns about rip currents ahead of Fort Lauderdale Air Show

Pilots spent Friday practicing death-defying stunts for the Fort Lauderdale Air Show this weekend. But, all the danger is not just above the water.

"This is a Super Bowl of lifeguarding pretty much," said Beach Patrol Lt. David Ochoa.

He called this weekend their busiest as tens of thousands of people will be on the beach for the air show.

They're staffing like they would at the height of spring break. Last year, the water was calm, yet Beach Patrol gave more than 800 warnings about beach conditions.

"On average, there is one lifeguard per tower, and then depending on the busier zones, we'll do two lifeguards per tower for this occasion, and at some towers, the busiest ones, for example, at Sunrise Boulevard, will do a triple," Ochoa said.

Rip currents have been an issue for days — lifeguards gave a demonstration on what to do if you're caught in one.

"The first thing you want to do when you're in a rip current is to wave for help," the demonstrator said. "If that doesn't work, float on your back, remember you can float a lot because of the salt, and try to swim towards the sand bar."

The Ferro Family is visiting from Argentina because they're fans of the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds.

It's their fourth time at the airshow. They know to stay close to a lifeguard tower.

"We are aware of the sea and the dangers of the sea, so that's why we usually stay very close to them, to be to feel safer," said Matt Ferro.

Lifeguards said if you're here with children, keep them close.

"Please keep all children within arm's reach," Ochoa said. "Just remember the ocean is an uncontrollable environment, so we want to be aware of that."