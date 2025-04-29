2025 Air Dot Show Fort Lauderdale: What to know if you're planning to go

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will do what they do best as they headline the 2025 Air Dot Show Fort Lauderdale on May 3 and 4.

The annual favorite in South Florida, formerly known as the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, features a combination of military and civilian pilots who put their skills to the test with daring aeronautical acrobatics.

Other scheduled performances include the U.S. Airforce's F-22 Raptor Demo Team, Florida ANG F-15 Eagles, SOCOM Para-Commandos, NORAD Intercept Demo, P-51 Mustang and a U.S. Coast Guard SAR (Search and Rescue) Demo.

The show kicks off around 11:45 a.m. and ends around 3:00 p.m. on both days. The show center is at Birch State Park.

Road closure for the shows

State Road A1A will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from north of the Sunrise Blvd intersection to 19th Street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Sunrise/A1A intersection will remain open but due to traffic congestion in that area it is recommended you avoid it.

According to organizers, those watching the show are not allowed to set up chairs on closed section of A1A.

While there are several ticket packages available for those who want a prime viewing location, there are free public locations north and south of the show center.

What to bring

A day at the beach requires a little planning. First, you will need beach chairs or something to sit on like a towel or blanket. Don't forget the sunscreen and you should probably wear a hat.

Per city ordinances, there is no smoking on the beach. There are designated smoking areas along the A1A sidewalk. Also prohibited are pets on the beach, so leave the furries ones at home.

While beach umbrellas are allowed, tents, pop-ups, and other structures (including baby tents) are prohibited.

Parking

If you are driving to the event, there parking lots, garages and metered spaces near the beach between SE 17 Street and Oakland Park Boulevard.

The closest available large parking area is at the Galleria Mall on Sunrise Boulevard, about half a mile from the beach.