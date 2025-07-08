Florida Task Force 1, 2 sending K9 search teams to assist in flood ravaged Central Texas

South Florida is sending some special help to assist search efforts in flood ravaged Central Texas.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue Team, Florida Task Force One, has been activated and a specially trained seven-member team has been deployed, including two K9 search teams and support personnel, to assist in the ongoing search operations.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the K9 teams, made up of two search specialists and their trained canines, will work alongside local authorities to "help locate individuals still unaccounted for in affected areas."

Florida Task Force 1 is mostly made up of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel.

Miami Fire Rescue Lieutenant Pete Sanchez said the department's Florida Task Force 2 received an emergency state request for a K9 package. It will consist of two canines, two handlers and two managers. He said they are flying out from different parts of the state.

The canines are trained to go into small spaces to find people who may be trapped.

More than 100 people are dead and dozens are still missing after devastating flash floods slammed Texas Hill Country, with water rescues taking place along the Guadalupe River, which rose rapidly early Friday morning to the height of a two-story building.

At least 10 campers and one counselor are still missing from Camp Mystic, a girls' summer camp, in Kerry County, Sheriff Larry Leitha said. There were about 750 children at Camp Mystic when the floods hit, according to the sheriff.

