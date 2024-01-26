Florida man allegedly hacked prescription system, sold $14,500 of oxycodone to undercover agent on Long Island

Florida man charged with ordering illegal prescriptions on Long Island Florida man charged with ordering illegal prescriptions on Long Island 02:28

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Florida man charged with hacking into the system doctors use to order prescriptions and illegally obtaining painkillers from Long Island pharmacies faced a judge Friday.

While the online system was created to crack down on illegal prescriptions, 21-year-old Devin Magarian allegedly used it to order tens of thousands of prescriptions for oxycodone and cough medicine to sell on the black market.

Magarian allegedly hacked doctors' accounts and created fictitious patients to write prescriptions for.

Prosecutors said the far-reaching conspiracy involved runners who picked up the drugs from pharmacies on Long Island and across the U.S.

"In the past it was common for a criminal to steal a doctor's prescription pad and use it to fill illegal prescriptions. Well this defendant and his associates allegedly took that template and updated it for 2024 in a grand way. This is one of the most complex and technologically sophisticated drug operations I have ever witnessed," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Magarian allegedly sold an undercover agent 630 tablets of oxycodone for $14,500 after a pharmacy in Great Neck noticed suspicious prescriptions and called law enforcement.

Magarian lives with his mother, 4-year-old child and pregnant girlfriend in Kissimmee, Florida, and plans to fight the charges, his attorney said.