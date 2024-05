Florida Lt. Gov. in Miami kicks off annual state python hunt

MIAMI – Florida's Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez announced Thursday in Miami that Florida's annual python hunt in the Everglades will run Aug. 9-18.

Florida pays hunters to catch the snakes. State-approved hunters can win up to $25,000 this year.

Burmese Pythons are an invasive species that pose a threat to wildlife in the Everglades.