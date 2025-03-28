Watch CBS News
South Florida woman wins $5 million prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
A Hialeah woman won a $5 million prize playing the Florida Lottery's $5,000,000 CROSSWORD CASH scratch-off game.

Nubia Fagot chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,262,138.

Fagot bought her winning ticket from the Beacon Service Station on NW 12 Street in Doral. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling it.

The $20 scratch-off game features more than $239.6 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $5 million. The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are about 1-in-3. 

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $19.80 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $48 billion to enhance education and sent over a million students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

