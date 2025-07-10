Florida lawmakers sue for access to Alligator Alcatraz; DeSantis' office calls suit "dumb''

Five Democratic Florida lawmakers filed a lawsuit Thursday against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), alleging they were unlawfully blocked from conducting an unannounced inspection of the Alligator Alcatraz immigrant detention facility in the Everglades.

The petition, filed with the Florida Supreme Court, argues that DeSantis and FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie exceeded their legal authority when they denied legislators entry on July 3.

Under Florida law, lawmakers are entitled to inspect detention facilities without notice.

Lawmakers cite urgent oversight concerns

The petitioners—State Senators Shevrin Jones and Carlos Guillermo Smith and State Representatives Anna Eskamani, Angie Nixon and Michele Rayner—are seeking a writ of quo warranto, a legal challenge to test whether public officials are acting within their lawful authority.

In a joint statement, the lawmakers said the governor's refusal to allow the unannounced visit "was a deliberate obstruction meant to hide what's really happening behind those gates."

They described the facility as "tantamount to a modern-day concentration camp," citing serious safety concerns, flooding and its remote location in the Everglades.

"This is not only about transparency; it's about whether the governor can unilaterally block oversight from a co-equal branch of government," the lawmakers said.

DeSantis' office dismisses lawsuit as "dumb"

In a statement, Governor DeSantis' Deputy Press Secretary Sierra Dean dismissed the lawsuit, calling it "frivolous" and saying the state "looks forward to quickly dispensing with this dumb lawsuit."

Dean added that all Florida legislators had been invited to a scheduled tour of the facility this weekend.

The lawmakers say they plan to attend the FDEM's prearranged 90-minute tour on Saturday but insist it does not meet the legal standard for independent legislative oversight.

"The law is unambiguous: We have the right to inspect detention facilities at any time, without prior notice," the petitioners said in a statement.

"Oversight cannot be choreographed. This tour is not about transparency; it's about containment."