Democratic lawmakers denied entry to Alligator Alcatraz immigration detention site

A group of Florida Democratic state lawmakers was blocked from entering the Alligator Alcatraz immigrant detention facility in the Everglades Thursday, despite citing legal authority for an official legislative site visit.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried issued a statement following the incident, saying, "Lawmakers on the ground were just blocked from entering a state-funded detention site because of so-called 'safety concerns.' This is a taxpayer-funded facility, run by the State of Florida. Our elected officials have every legal right to walk through those gates."

Fried added, "What are Ron DeSantis and his administration trying to hide? If it's unsafe for lawmakers to visit, how is it safe for anyone inside?"

Democrats raise concerns over conditions

Ahead of the attempted site visit, the Democratic lawmakers said in a joint statement, "As lawmakers, we have both the legal right and moral responsibility to inspect this site, demand answers, and expose this abuse before it becomes the national blueprint."

They also voiced concerns about conditions for detainees.

First group of detainees arrives

The first group of detainees arrived at the facility, according to a spokesperson for Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

"Detainees began arriving last night. Under President Trump's leadership, we are working at turbo speed on cost-effective and innovative ways to deliver on the American people's mandate for mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens," said Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. "We will expand facilities and bed space in just days, thanks to our partnership with Florida."

The facility, located at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, is expected to house up to thousands when fully operational.

Built in just eight days across 10 miles of Everglades terrain, the center includes more than 200 security cameras, over 28,000 feet of barbed wire and 400 security personnel, according to state officials.