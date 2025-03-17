Florida lawmakers push to lower graduation test score requirements

A new bill proposed in the Florida Legislature aims to lower the required passing scores for the algebra and English portions of the standardized tests needed for high school graduation, a move that has sparked debate among educators, lawmakers and students.

Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, introduced the bill, arguing that while standardized tests serve a purpose, they should not be the sole factor determining a student's ability to graduate.

Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami, a former teacher and a vocal supporter of the bill, emphasized the need for balance in the state's approach to testing.

"I understand that some students are not just good test takers, but I also realize that we cannot just eliminate all tests," Jones said.

"We have to make sure we are doing what is necessary to ensure that students are getting the benchmarks."

Support from educators and students

Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of United Teachers of Dade, echoed this sentiment, stressing that standardized tests do not account for the diverse abilities of students.

"As in everything in life, students are not widgets—they come with different abilities and attributes," Hernandez-Mats said. "We want to make sure they get the highest quality education, but also that they have pathways to earn a high school diploma."

For students like Elijah Angrand, a junior at Miami Springs Senior High, the debate is personal. He has already passed the required exams but admits the process was stressful.

"It was OK, but just stressful," Angrand said. While his grandfather, James Mobley, believes standardized tests are necessary to assess grade-level proficiency, he agrees they should not determine whether a student graduates.

Next steps in the legislative process

The bill is currently being discussed in the legislative session in Tallahassee and must pass the House before moving forward. If approved, the change would not eliminate testing but would lower the required passing scores, potentially giving more students a pathway to graduation.