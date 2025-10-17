Florida lawmaker proposes minimum wage exemption for work-based learning programs

A proposal to carve an exemption in the state's voter-approved minimum wage has resurfaced for the 2026 legislative session that begins in January.

Rep. Ryan Chamberlin, R-Belleview, on Friday filed a measure seeking to allow people to voluntarily accept pay below the minimum wage when employed in positions deemed a "work-study, internship, preapprenticeship, or other similar work-based learning opportunity."

Past efforts and arguments

A similar effort advanced through several committees in both chambers before stalling during this year's legislative session.

Proponents argued the proposal would help people gain skills through entry-level work experience that isn't available at the state's minimum wage.

Concerns over misclassification

Opponents countered that employers would simply redefine entry-level jobs as "internships."

Florida's minimum wage trajectory

A 2020 state constitutional amendment required gradual increases in the minimum wage.

It is $14 an hour and will go to $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026.

Federal baseline comparison

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.