Florida lawmaker proposes minimum wage exemption for work-based learning programs

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

A proposal to carve an exemption in the state's voter-approved minimum wage has resurfaced for the 2026 legislative session that begins in January. 

Rep. Ryan Chamberlin, R-Belleview, on Friday filed a measure seeking to allow people to voluntarily accept pay below the minimum wage when employed in positions deemed a "work-study, internship, preapprenticeship, or other similar work-based learning opportunity." 

Past efforts and arguments 

A similar effort advanced through several committees in both chambers before stalling during this year's legislative session. 

Proponents argued the proposal would help people gain skills through entry-level work experience that isn't available at the state's minimum wage. 

Concerns over misclassification 

Opponents countered that employers would simply redefine entry-level jobs as "internships." 

Florida's minimum wage trajectory 

A 2020 state constitutional amendment required gradual increases in the minimum wage. 

It is $14 an hour and will go to $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026. 

Federal baseline comparison 

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

