Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Beach man faces more sex assault charges after 5th victim comes forward

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami Beach man faces more sex assault charges after 5th victim comes forward
Miami Beach man faces more sex assault charges after 5th victim comes forward 00:29

MIAMI - A fifth woman has come forward accusing a Miami Beach man of drugging and raping her.

41-year-old Jeremy Bittner was back in court Friday morning facing another charge of sexual battery.

Police say the latest victim came forward after she saw news reports of him being accused of similar crimes.

The fifth victim says the incident happened back in October at the Flamingo condo on Miami Beach.

Bittner was ordered to stay away from the victim and remains behind bars on a $350,000 bond.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 4:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.