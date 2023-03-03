Miami Beach man faces more sex assault charges after 5th victim comes forward

MIAMI - A fifth woman has come forward accusing a Miami Beach man of drugging and raping her.

41-year-old Jeremy Bittner was back in court Friday morning facing another charge of sexual battery.

Police say the latest victim came forward after she saw news reports of him being accused of similar crimes.

The fifth victim says the incident happened back in October at the Flamingo condo on Miami Beach.

Bittner was ordered to stay away from the victim and remains behind bars on a $350,000 bond.