Man arrested, charged in sexual assaults at his Miami Beach high-rise, police report

MIAMI -- A man has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted a women on at least two occasions at his Miami Beach high-rise luxury condominium, according to police reports.

Jeremy Bittner Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Jeremy Bittner, 41, was taken into custody Monday and booked on charges that include sexual battery, false imprisonment and drug possession charges. It was not immediately clear if bond has been set in the case.

According to police, the alleged attacks occurred in Waverly's 26th floor unit at The Waverly, the ocean-side building on Miami Beach that is located at 1330 West Ave.

The most recent attack was reported on Feb. 28 when a 37-year-old woman told police that she had been the victim of a sexual battery that allegedly occurred inside Bittner's condo.

The woman told investigators that she originally moved to the building in the early spring of 2020, which is when she first met the suspect.

The police officer wrote in the report that Bittner asked her "if she wanted to do cocaine with him" because he expressed a desire to "snort cocaine off her chest."

After that initial encounter, the two were friendly in a platonic relationship.

The woman told police that she was invited on Nov. 22, 2022 to his home, where Bittner allegedly smoked crack and snorted cocaine.

The woman said she drank from a glass of water and passed out. She said when she regained consciousness, Bittner was having sex with her. The woman left his apartment but found a phone of her without any pants later, a photo she did not recall taking.

The woman saw the man again on Feb. 7 after she told him she was moving out of the building, according to the police report.

The woman told investigators that Bittner initially asked for her forgiveness while outside her unit but he became physically and verbally aggressive before he sexually assaulted the woman again.

The woman told police that she did not report the incidents prior to Bittner's arrest because of "feelings of shame and embarrassment mixed with the possibility nobody would believer her."