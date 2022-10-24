Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot climbs ahead of Monday drawing
MIAMI - The eighth-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history is up for grabs.
The jackpot for Monday night's drawing has risen to $610 million. It has a cash value of $292 million.
While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.
Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
You can watch the drawing live during CBS4 News at 11 or on CBSMiami.com.
CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
