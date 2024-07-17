FBI: Miami developer Sergio Pino hired crews to kill estranged wife

MIAMI - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is saying Miami developer Sergio Pino, who was accused of orchestrating threats against his estranged wife during their divorce, had a sinister side.

The FBI held a news conference Wednesday to say Pino had hired crews to kill his estranged wife, Tatiana.

Federal officials contend Pino had hired two separate crews for this purpose.

Pino had denied allegations that he hired men to threaten his wife during their divorce.

The FBI said Wednesday that their investigation revealed allegations including poisoning, vehicle ramming, attempted shooting and arson.

The FBI and federal prosecutors said there were two hit squads. The first included Jerren Howard, Ednar Etienne and Michaele Dulfo.

Federal authorities announced another arrest related to another group of alleged hitmen, including Faulsto Villar and they said that it was for lots of money.

Officials said Pino offered to pay $150,000 up front and then another $150,000 after it was done.

Pino was found dead Tuesday morning at his Cocoplum home in an apparent suicide, according to a senior law enforcement source.

Authorities said Pino had shot himself in the head while he was in his bedroom and before agents could reach him.

A law enforcement source briefed on the incident said when the FBI SWAT team arrived at the home in the morning, they deployed "flash bang" explosives used to distract or disorient anyone inside the house. It is believed that when Pino heard the "flash bangs" he realized the FBI was there possibly to arrest him.

"Sergio Pino took his own life today. The level of law enforcement activity at his residence was unprecedented and unnecessary, especially since we had offered to surrender him should that have become necessary. Today's events mark a very tragic ending to an investigation that we were confident we could successfully defend. There were many rumors and allegations but what was lacking was evidence," said Pino's attorney Sam Rabin in a statement.

The investigation into Pino's death will be conducted by the FBI, not the local police. It is unusual for the FBI to take the lead on a death investigation or suicide, but because federal agents had been building the case against Pino, they decided to take the lead into the cause of his death.

Last month, agents raided Pino's home on Isla Dorada Boulevard as part of an investigation into allegations that he tried to harm his estranged wife, Tatiana Pino, according to CBS News Miami partner The Miami Herald.

An employee of Pino and three other men were arrested earlier this year in connection with threats and attacks against Tatiana Pino and her sister, according to the Miami Herald.

The four men are accused of carrying out a hit-and-run at Tatiana Pino's residence in August 2023. A rented Home Deport flatbed pick-up truck rammed into her car as she pulled into the driveway after a day of divorce proceedings, according to court documents. The driver of the truck then sped off.

The men are also accused of setting three vehicles on fire in two separate incidents at Tatiana Pino's sister's residence.

All four have pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, Tatiana Pino's attorney filed a court motion saying there had been another attempt on her life "just weeks ago at her home," according to the Herald. Pino testified that she believed that her husband tried to poison her.