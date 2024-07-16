FBI return to Cocoplum home of developer Sergio Pino, accused of threats against wife amid divorce

MIAMI - FBI agents were back at the Cocoplum home of developer Sergio Pino on Tuesday morning.

Last month, agents raided his home on Isla Dorada Boulevard as part of an investigation into allegations that he tried to harm his estranged wife, Tatiana Pino, according to CBS News Miami partner The Miami Herald.

On Tuesday, the FBI would only say they were "conducting court ordered law enforcement activity." Coral Gables police assisted by blocking off the entrance to the road. They declined to say the nature of the activity.

Sergio Pino has denied allegations that he hired men to threaten his wife during their divorce.

An employee of Pino and three other men were arrested earlier this year in connection with threats and attacks against Tatiana Pino and her sister, according to the Miami Herald.

The four men are accused of carrying out a hit-and-run at Tatiana Pino's residence in August 2023. A rented Home Deport flat bed pick-up truck rammed into her car as she pulled into the driveway after a day of divorce proceedings, according to court documents.

The men are also accused of setting three vehicles on fire in two separate incidents at Tatiana Pino's sister's residence.

All four have pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, Tatiana Pino's attorney filed a court motion saying there had been another attempt on her life "just weeks ago at her home," according to the Herald. Pino testified that she believed that her husband tried to poison her.

Pino has denied that allegation also.