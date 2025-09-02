Father of teen stabbed to death at Brickell high-rise arrested following domestic injunction allegation

Father of teen stabbed to death in Brickell high-rise arrested, accused of violating stay-away order

Father of teen stabbed to death in Brickell high-rise arrested, accused of violating stay-away order

Father of teen stabbed to death in Brickell high-rise arrested, accused of violating stay-away order

A South Florida dad, whose 17-year-old son was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack at the Icon Brickell high-rise on June 8, was arrested Tuesday in connection with allegations that he violated a domestic injunction, his attorney said.

Jon Ferrell's attorneys at Podhurst Orseck said the arrest stems from claims that he contacted his family after his son's death, including reaching out to his children, despite an injunction involving his wife.

Father denies allegations

Ferrell denied the accusations in a statement released through the law firm.

"I lost my son, my best friend, and I relive it every night. I'm living a nightmare that keeps getting worse. These charges are absurd and unjust. All I want is to grieve and be a father to my children without being dragged through baseless accusations," Ferrell said.

His attorney, Matt Weinshall, called the allegations "unjust and unfounded," saying they had added to Ferrell's grief.

"These claims have been orchestrated to damage his reputation, adding further hardship to an already unimaginable period in his life," Weinshall said.

Ferrell's son stabbed to death

The mother of Dominic Ferrell will speak out Monday as her legal team targets alleged security failures at a Brickell high-rise. CBS News Miami

Authorities said Dominic was killed when 26-year-old Kyrill Kehl entered the Icon Brickell without a key fob and randomly targeted the apartment. Police said the two did not know each other.

Dominic, who lived in Miami for four years, was a former student of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School and most recently attended Miami Beach Senior High, where he was known for his kindness and athleticism.