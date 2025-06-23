Mother of teen stabbed to death while he slept at Brickell high-rise to speak out for first time

Mother of teen killed in Brickell stabbing to speak publicly for first time

The mother of a 17-year-old who was stabbed to death earlier this month inside a luxury Brickell high-rise will speak publicly for the first time Monday as her legal team launches an investigation into the building's security protocols.

Christine Maron, the Dominic Ferrell's mother, was set to appear at 11 a.m. at The Haggard Law Firm in Coral Gables, where she'll be joined by crime victim attorney Michael Haggard. The firm, now representing Maron, said it's pursuing legal action over what it describes as "apparent negligent security" at the Icon Brickell tower where Ferrell was killed.

Legal team to outline claims of negligent security

Haggard is expected to outline details surrounding the June 9 murder, the law firm's probe into safety failures at the high-rise, and the legal steps being taken on behalf of Maron.

Ferrell was found dead in an apartment on the 34th floor of the Icon complex, located at 485 Brickell Avenue. According to Miami police, the teen was stabbed to death in his sleep. Another person was also asleep in the unit at the time of the attack.

Miami Police says suspect entered unlocked unit, stabbed victim

Police said the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Kyrill R. Kehl, had arrived in South Florida from Arizona two days earlier and was not staying at the building. Surveillance video showed Kehl loitering in the lobby before entering an elevator with residents, knocking on multiple doors, and eventually walking into the unlocked unit where Ferrell was sleeping.

"He then goes to the bedroom where the 17-year-old is sleeping and stabs him to death," Miami Police Officer Michael Vega said.

Suspect found dead after fleeing to nearby Brickell construction site

Kehl fled the scene and was later found dead at a nearby construction site, where police say he either fell or jumped.

"We know for a fact that they did not know each other," Vega said. "They were strangers… it is very important to lock your doors and do not open them to strangers."