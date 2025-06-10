Teen murdered in Brickell high-rise was stabbed to death as he slept, Miami police say

A teen who was murdered over the weekend at a Brickell luxury high-rise was stabbed to death as he slept, according to new information released by Miami police.

Sunday morning, around 2 a.m., officers were sent to the Icon Brickell complex, at 485 Brickell Avenue, after police received word of a stabbing. In an apartment on the 34th floor, they found the body of 17-year-old Dominic Ferrell.

Stabbing suspect found dead nearby

Investigators reviewed surveillance tape video, which showed one man running away from the building, according to police. SWAT officers searched a nearby building still under construction and found the suspect dead. He's been identified as 26-year-old Kyrill R. Kehl.

"The suspect leaves the apartment building and goes across the street to a construction site and goes at least 100 to 200 feet and then jumps or falls to his death," Miami police Officer Michael Vega said.

What led to the stabbing

According to police, Kehl loitered in the lobby for a while before getting on an elevator.

"We know the suspect was in the lobby for a bit before some residents went on the elevator. He tagged along with them and went up to the 40 something floor and knocked on several doors and tried to open the doors. He eventually goes down to the 34th floor and goes to the victim's door. He then goes to the bedroom where the 17 year old is sleeping and stabs him to death," Vega said.

Investigators said another person was also asleep in the apartment where Ferrell was killed.

According to police, Kehl arrived in South Florida from Arizona two days before the stabbing. He was not staying at the Brickell complex. Investigators are trying to piece together what led to the stabbing.

"We know there may have been some mental health issues probably leading to this but until we get toxicology results we will not know what was in his system," Vega said.

He added that Kehl and Ferrel were strangers.

"We know for a fact that they did not know each other. They were strangers and this guy was just going from apartment to apartment, opening and knocking on doors, so again it is very important to lock your doors and do not open them to strangers," Vega said.